Diodes (DIOD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Diodes has set its Q2 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.60 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Diodes to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Diodes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $39.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10. Diodes has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $44.27.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In related news, VP Evan Yu sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $210,105.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,131. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $190,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,665.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,830 shares of company stock worth $812,975. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.