Digitex Futures (DGTX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.75 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex Futures token can currently be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC and Mercatox. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $30.05 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 758,674,006 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

