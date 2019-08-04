Digital Insurance Token Price Hits $0.0035 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $792,308.00 and $59.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00807919 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006199 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004526 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000247 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.