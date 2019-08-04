Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

DFFN stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.25. 25,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,780. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.95% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

