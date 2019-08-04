Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
DFFN stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.25. 25,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,780. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.
