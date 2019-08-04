Diamond Platform Token (DPT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $41,144.00

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Diamond Platform Token token can now be purchased for $14.83 or 0.00135348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and LocalTrade. Over the last seven days, Diamond Platform Token has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Diamond Platform Token has a market cap of $12.78 million and approximately $41,144.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $588.73 or 0.05373403 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042393 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000179 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001142 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Diamond Platform Token Token Profile

Diamond Platform Token (CRYPTO:DPT) is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 861,719 tokens. The official website for Diamond Platform Token is cdiamondcoin.com . Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower . The official message board for Diamond Platform Token is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin . The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Diamond Platform Token Token Trading

Diamond Platform Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond Platform Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond Platform Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

