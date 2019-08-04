Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.1% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,671. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $131.43 and a fifty-two week high of $176.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $2.111 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

