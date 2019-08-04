Deutsche Lufthansa’s (DLAKY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $15.50 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, July 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.
Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.91.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.
