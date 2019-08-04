Deutsche Lufthansa’s (DLAKY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $15.50 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, July 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

