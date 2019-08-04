Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €15.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Independent Research set a €15.60 ($18.14) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays set a €17.30 ($20.12) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DZ Bank set a €14.20 ($16.51) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €18.31 ($21.29).

LHA opened at €14.52 ($16.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €14.01 ($16.28) and a 12-month high of €24.00 ($27.91).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

