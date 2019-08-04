Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €15.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Independent Research set a €15.60 ($18.14) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays set a €17.30 ($20.12) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. DZ Bank set a €14.20 ($16.51) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €18.31 ($21.29).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

LHA opened at €14.52 ($16.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €14.01 ($16.28) and a 12-month high of €24.00 ($27.91).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.