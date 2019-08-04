Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Receives €18.94 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €18.31 ($21.29).

A number of research firms have weighed in on LHA. UBS Group set a €18.55 ($21.57) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays set a €17.30 ($20.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €16.40 ($19.07) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €15.60 ($18.14) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of ETR:LHA traded down €0.07 ($0.08) on Tuesday, hitting €14.52 ($16.88). The company had a trading volume of 5,507,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €15.17. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €14.01 ($16.28) and a 1 year high of €24.00 ($27.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.