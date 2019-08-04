Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €100.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €89.95 ($104.59) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €81.19 ($94.41).

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €61.72 ($71.77) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €68.42. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €55.44 ($64.47) and a 52 week high of €91.74 ($106.67). The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.77.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

