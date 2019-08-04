Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI)’s stock price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.88 and last traded at $16.74, 35,561 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,148,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on DBI. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Designer Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded Designer Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. CL King upgraded Designer Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Designer Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Designer Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Designer Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.46.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Designer Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.24%.
In other Designer Brands news, Director Joanne Zaiac sold 3,688 shares of Designer Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $70,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey L. Sonnenberg sold 7,924 shares of Designer Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $144,929.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,418 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Designer Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Designer Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $437,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Designer Brands in the 1st quarter worth $587,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Designer Brands in the 1st quarter worth $5,915,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Designer Brands in the 1st quarter worth $590,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI)
Designer Brands Inc designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.
