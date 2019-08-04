Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI)’s stock price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.88 and last traded at $16.74, 35,561 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,148,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DBI. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Designer Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded Designer Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. CL King upgraded Designer Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Designer Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Designer Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Designer Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.46.

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Designer Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.85% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $878.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Designer Brands Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Designer Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

In other Designer Brands news, Director Joanne Zaiac sold 3,688 shares of Designer Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $70,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey L. Sonnenberg sold 7,924 shares of Designer Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $144,929.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,418 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Designer Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Designer Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $437,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Designer Brands in the 1st quarter worth $587,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Designer Brands in the 1st quarter worth $5,915,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Designer Brands in the 1st quarter worth $590,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI)

Designer Brands Inc designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

