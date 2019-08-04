DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35-2.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.36. DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.35-2.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. BidaskClub cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barrington Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wellington Shields upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a gradually accumulate rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They issued an in-line rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.77.

Shares of XRAY traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.79. 4,252,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 26.48%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.41%.

In related news, SVP Maureen J. Macinnis sold 54,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,992,110.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.68 per share, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,670,272.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,417 shares of company stock worth $1,425,395 and sold 129,762 shares worth $7,142,203. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

