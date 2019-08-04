Denarius Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,099.00 (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Denarius has a market cap of $922,547.00 and approximately $1,099.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Denarius has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000316 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Coin Profile

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 6,030,519 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . Denarius’ official website is denarius.io

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

