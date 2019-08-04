Dempze Nancy E Has $462,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Dempze Nancy E reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,733 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 673.7% in the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 368.6% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $177.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.52. 2,329,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,827. The company has a market cap of $123.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $180.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,093,537.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.