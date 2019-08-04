Dempze Nancy E Has $2.93 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Dempze Nancy E trimmed its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. AptarGroup makes up about 3.4% of Dempze Nancy E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATR stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.02. 316,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,303. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $88.26 and a one year high of $126.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.11.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $742.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.11 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $1,199,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $242,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

