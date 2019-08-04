Dempze Nancy E Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for about 1.7% of Dempze Nancy E’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 44,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,986,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,554,000 after buying an additional 516,715 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Xylem by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.
XYL traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.53. The company had a trading volume of 966,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.47. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $85.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.19.
In other Xylem news, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $402,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 8,947 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $702,786.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,818 shares of company stock worth $3,747,594. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.
Xylem Company Profile
Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.
