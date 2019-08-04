Dempze Nancy E Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for about 1.7% of Dempze Nancy E’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 44,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,986,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,554,000 after buying an additional 516,715 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Xylem by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

XYL traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.53. The company had a trading volume of 966,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.47. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $85.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Xylem had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $402,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 8,947 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $702,786.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,818 shares of company stock worth $3,747,594. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

