Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Boosted by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises about 0.8% of Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Deere & Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,531,000 after acquiring an additional 49,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,229,000 after acquiring an additional 244,266 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Deere & Company by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 40,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $888,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,382,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $2,687,742.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $2.51 on Friday, reaching $158.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,270,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.89. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $171.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 8.52%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.61.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

