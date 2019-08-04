Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,525 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAX. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 1,808.3% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 target price on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

In related news, insider Third Point Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $381,850,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $47,712.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,001,913 shares of company stock valued at $382,000,950. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,100. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $86.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

