Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,290,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,803,000 after purchasing an additional 205,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,194,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,077,000 after acquiring an additional 245,852 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 14.2% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 10.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 221,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,296,000 after acquiring an additional 20,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 36.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.98.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 8,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $933,367.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,733 shares in the company, valued at $832,302.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $112,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,379,315 shares in the company, valued at $267,363,626.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,789 shares of company stock worth $8,203,018. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,422,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,251. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.65. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.78 and a 52 week high of $113.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

