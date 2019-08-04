Decatur Capital Management Inc. Has $7.64 Million Stock Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies makes up about 1.4% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $7,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EL. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 112.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 45.8% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total transaction of $465,388,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.03, for a total value of $1,512,818.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,020,283 shares of company stock valued at $502,385,217. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on EL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.95.

Shares of EL traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.20. 1,232,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,696. The company has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.16. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $121.47 and a 52 week high of $194.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.