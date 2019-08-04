Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Issues Earnings Results

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $24.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.91 million. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%.
NASDAQ DWSN traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.39. 8,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,634. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Dawson Geophysical has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.68.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 447,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 115,805 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,460,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 110,189 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 93,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,262 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dawson Geophysical
Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.
