DATx (DATX) Price Up 11.2% This Week

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. One DATx token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Rfinex, HitBTC and Kucoin. DATx has a market cap of $977,253.00 and approximately $189,529.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DATx has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DATx alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00259441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.40 or 0.01389690 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000771 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00023651 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00111396 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000520 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

DATx Token Trading

DATx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, HADAX, IDEX, Rfinex and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.