Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DANOY. HSBC began coverage on Danone in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Danone in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

