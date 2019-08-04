Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Decreased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 0.2% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 127,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 115,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 696.8% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $145,480.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,851.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 14,668 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $2,101,631.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,016,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,121 shares of company stock worth $53,603,339 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.54.

DHR opened at $139.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $145.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

