Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Somerville Kurt F’s 9th Largest Position

Somerville Kurt F cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 3.4% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $326,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 20.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 127,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.9% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 115,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.78 per share, with a total value of $248,482.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,091 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.23, for a total value of $408,722.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,838.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,121 shares of company stock valued at $53,603,339. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.19. 2,021,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.08. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $145.50. The company has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price objective on Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.54.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

