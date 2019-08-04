Dai (DAI) Market Cap Hits $77.13 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Dai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, DDEX and Kyber Network. Dai has a market cap of $77.13 million and $5.19 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dai has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00257499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009339 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.97 or 0.01384214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00022855 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00111133 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai launched on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 77,088,813 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DDEX, OasisDEX, Ethfinex, YoBit, AirSwap, Gate.io, Gatecoin, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Bancor Network and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

