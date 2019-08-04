Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curo Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE CURO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.70. 314,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,661. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 3.72. Curo Group has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $264.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.32 million. Curo Group had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 993.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curo Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Curo Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Curo Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Curo Group by 3,582.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Curo Group by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Curo Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

