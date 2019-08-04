Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter worth $6,017,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Kellogg by 1.4% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter worth $270,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter worth $706,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 105.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $5,658,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $33,544,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on K shares. ValuEngine upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Consumer Edge downgraded Kellogg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.31.

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $63.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,324,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $74.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.73%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

