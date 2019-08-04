Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 3,063 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,516,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,004,000 after acquiring an additional 957,359 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 102,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 75.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 22.0% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.21. 5,769,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,104,928. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. BidaskClub upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

