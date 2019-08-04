Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Invests $238,000 in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,170 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 97.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,245 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,058,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 149.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.
PANW stock traded down $3.83 on Friday, reaching $221.56. 905,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,853. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.55. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $160.08 and a twelve month high of $260.63. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.84, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.
Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cowen began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.03.
In related news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 7,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.11, for a total value of $1,053,495.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 295,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,167,565.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,592 shares of company stock worth $40,121,335 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
