Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Invests $238,000 in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,170 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 97.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,245 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,058,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 149.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock traded down $3.83 on Friday, reaching $221.56. 905,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,853. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.55. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $160.08 and a twelve month high of $260.63. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.84, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The network technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $726.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cowen began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.03.

In related news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 7,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.11, for a total value of $1,053,495.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 295,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,167,565.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,592 shares of company stock worth $40,121,335 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

