Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Acquires 94 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 103.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 62,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $216,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 15.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 101,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 38.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 468,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,662,000 after buying an additional 130,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $57,739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,276,204.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 52,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $6,681,197.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,052,507 shares of company stock valued at $134,609,837. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Charter Equity raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.74.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.82. 7,368,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,207,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

