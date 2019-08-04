CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.72 EPS

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.72), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. CSS Industries had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. CSS Industries updated its FY 2020 guidance to EPS.

CSS traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,233. The firm has a market cap of $44.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. CSS Industries has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CSS Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

