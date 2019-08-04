CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ CSPI traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447. CSP has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

