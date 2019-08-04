CryptoPing (PING) One Day Trading Volume Hits $398.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoPing has a market cap of $175,620.00 and approximately $398.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, Tidex and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00252068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.06 or 0.01379331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00023334 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00109408 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000516 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s genesis date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,952,089 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

