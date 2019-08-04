Cryptonite Price Hits $0.0005 (XCN)

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, Cryptonite has traded up 41.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonite has a market cap of $380,929.00 and $5.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand and FreiExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,754.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.94 or 0.02043674 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.72 or 0.03073068 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.10 or 0.00855765 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00811347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00054536 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00598303 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00163885 BTC.

About Cryptonite

XCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin . The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info

Cryptonite Coin Trading

Cryptonite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

