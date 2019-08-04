Cryptonex Price Reaches $0.35 on Top Exchanges (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, Cryptonex has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Cryptonex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003212 BTC on exchanges including Cryptonex, YoBit and HitBTC. Cryptonex has a total market cap of $19.55 million and $4.02 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptonex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00251187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.20 or 0.01372785 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00022676 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00109103 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Cryptonex Coin Profile

Cryptonex was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and Cryptonex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.