Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,528 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of Crown by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 9,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in Crown by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $607,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,830.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CCK. Wells Fargo & Co set a $70.00 price target on Crown and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Crown from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on Crown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of CCK stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,690. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $66.10. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Crown had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.