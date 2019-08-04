CrowdWiz (WIZ) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $402.00

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded up 223.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. One CrowdWiz token can currently be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, CrowdWiz has traded 98.6% higher against the dollar. CrowdWiz has a market capitalization of $204,143.00 and approximately $402.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CrowdWiz Token Profile

CrowdWiz (CRYPTO:WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 11,169,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,210,512 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

