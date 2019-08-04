Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Announces Earnings Results

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07, Morningstar.com reports. Crocs had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Crocs updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CROX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.49. 2,547,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,164. Crocs has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Crocs announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 25.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 7,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $183,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 420.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 86,944 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 334.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 16,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $512,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CROX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Crocs from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crocs from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

