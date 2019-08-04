Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.61 and last traded at $49.89, 574,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 658,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.56.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRSP. BTIG Research increased their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital set a $73.00 price target on Crispr Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Crispr Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 15.84 and a current ratio of 13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.92.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.49% and a negative net margin of 15,136.56%. Crispr Therapeutics’s revenue was down 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, insider Lawrence Otto Klein sold 20,000 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,581.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 898,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,410,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $6,670,400. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 65,962.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 468,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

