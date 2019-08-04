Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €74.00 Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €76.06 ($88.44).

HEI stock opened at €61.50 ($71.51) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion and a PE ratio of 12.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €68.79. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a 52 week high of €73.52 ($85.49).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

