Credit Suisse Group Increases QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Price Target to $46.00

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

QTS has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered QTS Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.17.

NYSE:QTS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.97. 481,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,090. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.53.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $119.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.53 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

In other news, insider Jon D. Greaves sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $253,030.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams purchased 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $331,712.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 397,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,250,467.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $4,716,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 38,508 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,142,000 after buying an additional 58,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 15,114 shares in the last quarter.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

