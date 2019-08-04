Credit Suisse Group Boosts Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $117.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $108.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.15.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $116.44. The stock had a trading volume of 12,265,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,934,244. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $292.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $78.49 and a 1 year high of $121.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.31.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 71,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.62, for a total transaction of $7,480,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,335 shares of company stock valued at $26,476,375 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15,168.2% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,936,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,897,000 after buying an additional 2,916,990 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. 62.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

