Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) a $380.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $380.00 target price on Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CACC. Stephens raised their price target on Credit Acceptance from $381.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Credit Acceptance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $441.00.

Shares of CACC stock traded down $13.97 on Wednesday, reaching $466.17. The stock had a trading volume of 133,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,582. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. Credit Acceptance has a 1 year low of $356.12 and a 1 year high of $509.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 31.27 and a current ratio of 28.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.53.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $8.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.38 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 45.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 684.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,337 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 7.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 128.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 47.9% during the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.8% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

