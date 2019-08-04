Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CBRL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $161.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.96.

CBRL traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.25. The stock had a trading volume of 336,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,478. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $141.63 and a 1-year high of $185.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $739.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.15 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 58.62%.

In related news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $428,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,116,899 shares of company stock worth $191,482,548. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

