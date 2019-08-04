CRA Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 101.4% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 99.0% during the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.82. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

