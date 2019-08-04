CRA Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.2% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $269.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $171.89 and a 12 month high of $283.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.20.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,233 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.12, for a total value of $632,206.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,949.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total transaction of $13,470,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,844,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,921 shares of company stock valued at $37,322,422. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

