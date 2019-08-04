Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $84.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price objective on XPO Logistics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.07.

NYSE:XPO traded up $7.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.97. 4,432,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.45. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $116.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.39.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 58,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 530,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,649,000 after purchasing an additional 158,871 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 90,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

