Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Stock Holdings Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 58.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,237 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Cousins Properties worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $766,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 102,198 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 511,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 173,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Shares of CUZ traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.19. 1,058,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,707. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.23. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $134.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.