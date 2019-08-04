Countinghouse Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.76 Million (CHT)

Countinghouse (CURRENCY:CHT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Countinghouse has a total market capitalization of $19.76 million and approximately $7,593.00 worth of Countinghouse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Countinghouse token can currently be purchased for about $2.04 or 0.00035164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and DDEX. In the last seven days, Countinghouse has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Countinghouse

Countinghouse (CHT) is a token. Its launch date was March 13th, 2018. Countinghouse’s total supply is 9,682,334 tokens. Countinghouse’s official website is www.countinghousefund.com . Countinghouse’s official Twitter account is @CountinghouseFd

Countinghouse Token Trading

Countinghouse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Countinghouse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Countinghouse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Countinghouse using one of the exchanges listed above.

